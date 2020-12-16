US reportedly in talks with Pfizer to get more COVID-19 vaccine before June

The U.S. government is reportedly negotiating a deal to use its buying power to free up supplies of raw materials to help Pfizer boost production of its COVID-19 vaccine, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

Pfizer has told the U.S. it can't commit to sending any more doses than the 100 million it agreed to last summer before June 2021 because it has already committed all of its doses to other countries. But it has indicated that it would be able to make more doses if the U.S. helps by ordering the supplies needed to make them, the Times reported.

The U.S. and Pfizer are now reportedly negotiating a contract that would allow Pfizer to provide tens of millions more doses of its vaccine to Americans between April and the end of June.

The government has also been asking if Pfizer could team up with another drugmaker, such as Merck, to help boost its production, the Times reported.

