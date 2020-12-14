Cardinal Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health selected Cardinal Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the state, the company said Dec. 14.

Once Ohio receives doses of the vaccine for in-state distribution, Cardinal Health's logistics business will provide same-day delivery of the vaccine to about 350 locations in 88 counties, the company said.

Cardinal said its logistics business, OptiFreight Logistics, is prepared to handle the temperature-controlled requirements of Pfizer's vaccine.

"We are proud to provide our services to support our home state. A fully coordinated supply chain is critical to getting Americans safely vaccinated, and Cardinal Health is uniquely positioned to support Ohio's vaccination efforts so we can collectively begin to put COVID-19 behind us," said Steve Mason, CEO of Cardinal Health's medical segment.

