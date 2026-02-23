15 pharmacy schools ranked by 1st-time NAPLEX pass rates

In 2025, 85.7% of pharmacy school graduates passed the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination on their first attempt, according to data from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

The NAPLEX assesses an individual’s competence to practice as a pharmacist and is part of the licensure process. On Jan. 22, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy published first-time and all-time NAPLEX pass rates for the 2025 graduating class of 142 pharmacy schools.

Here are the top 15 schools based on first-time pass rates in 2025:

Editor’s note: The number of attempts is included after the percentage.

1. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor) — 100% (68)

2. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan) — 100% (40)

3. Husson University College of Health and Pharmacy School of Pharmacy (Bangor, Maine) — 100% (10)

4. Lebanese American University School of Pharmacy (Byblos, Lebanon; Beirut; and New York City) — 100% (8)

5. University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy (Columbia) — 98.8% (86)

6. Idaho State University L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy (Meridian) — 97.9% (47)

7. East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy (Johnson City) — 97.7% (44)

8. University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Pharmacy (Oklahoma City) — 97.5% (40)

9. University of the Incarnate Word Feik School of Pharmacy (San Antonio) — 97% (66)

10. University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — 96.7% (61)

11. University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy — 96.5% (57)

12. University at Buffalo (N.Y.) School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — 96.3% (82)

13. Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy (Ada) — 96% (99)

14. Union University College of Pharmacy (Jackson, Tenn.) — 95.8% (24)

15. University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy — 95.5% (22)

Access the top 15 pharmacy schools by all-time NAPLEX pass rates in 2025, here.