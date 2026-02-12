Top 15 pharmacy schools by NAPLEX pass rates in 2025

The mean pass rate for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination increased sharply in 2025 over the previous year — 84.5% compared to 71.8% — according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

The NAPLEX is a six-hour, 225-question exam that assesses competence to practice as a pharmacist and is part of the licensure process. Test-takers are recent graduates of PharmD programs, which recently reported a slight increase in number of applications amid a yearslong decline.

Every year, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy publishes NAPLEX passing rates. On Jan. 22, the organization published the all-time and first-time pass rates for each accredited pharmacy school.

Across 142 pharmacy schools, here are the 15 with the highest all-time pass rates in 2025:

Note: The number of attempts is included after the percentage.

1. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor) — 100% (68)

2. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan) — 100% (40)

3. Husson University College of Health and Pharmacy School of Pharmacy (Bangor, Maine) — 100% (10)

4. Lebanese American University School of Pharmacy (Byblos, Lebanon; Beirut; and New York City) — 100% (8)

5. Idaho State University L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy (Meridian) — 97.9% (47)

6. East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy (Johnson City) — 97.8% (45)

7. University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Pharmacy (Oklahoma City) — 97.6% (41)

8. University of the Incarnate Word Feik School of Pharmacy (San Antonio) — 97% (67)

9. University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — 96.8% (62)

10. University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy (Columbia) — 96.6% (88)

11. University at Buffalo (N.Y.) School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences — 96.4% (84)

12. Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy (Ada) — 96.1% (102)

13. Union University College of Pharmacy (Jackson, Tenn.) — 96% (25)

14. University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy — 95% (60)

15. University of Findlay (Ohio) College of Pharmacy — 95% (40)

Here are the top 15 schools ranked by all-time pass rates in 2024.