West Virginia school 1st to post perfect pharmacy law exam results

Marshall University School of Pharmacy in Huntington, W.Va., became the first pharmacy school in the U.S. to record a 100% pass rate on the 2025 West Virginia pharmacy law licensure exam.

The exam, officially known as the Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination, is used by 46 state boards of pharmacy to assess pharmacists’ understanding and application of federal and state-specific laws and regulations. Administered by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the MPJE is taken by recent pharmacy graduates and licensed pharmacists seeking licensure in additional jurisdictions.

At Marshall, the perfect pass rate reflects a restructured approach to teaching pharmacy law, according to a Feb. 19 news release. Rather than treating law as a standalone course, the curriculum integrates legal instruction directly into clinical content to increase relevance and retention.