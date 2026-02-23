Gilead to acquire cell therapy manufacturer for $7.8B

In a deal worth $7.8 billion, Gilead Sciences has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Arcellx, a biotech company developing a cell therapy for multiple myeloma.

Gilead announced the acquisition agreement a few months after Arcellx published positive data from its lead drug candidate’s phase 2 trial. In December, the biotech said its experimental cell therapy, anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel), achieved a 95% minimal residual disease negativity rate.

Kite, a Gilead company, has an existing collaboration to codevelop and co-commercialize anito-cel, according to a Feb. 23 news release from Gilead.

Arcellx’s and Gilead’s respective boards of directors have approved the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025.