8 drugs Trump has been given for his COVID-19 treatment

Since President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 1, he has been given a variety of drugs intended to shorten his recovery time and ease symptoms.

Though no drug has been FDA approved to treat the virus, a handful have shown positive results in clinical trials. The president has been given drugs that are being tested in clinical trials and aren't available to the general public.

The eight drugs the president reportedly has been given:

More articles on pharmacy:

Bristol Myers Squibb acquires MyoKardia for $13B

Bipartisan bill aims to create subscription-style model for bigger antibiotic market

Drugmakers, PBMs must jointly face insulin price-fixing lawsuit, judge rules

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.