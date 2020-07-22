Blood clots formed in 16% of COVID-19 patients in NYC health system, study finds

About 16 percent of more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients studied at a New York City health system had thrombosis, or blood clots, a new study shows.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, included 3,334 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, ages 18 years and older, admitted to a hospital affiliated with New York City-based NYU Langone Health between March 1 and April 17.

Researchers found that overall, 533, or 16 percent of the patients, had at least one type of blood clot. Among 829 patients admitted to the intensive care unit, 29.4 percent had a blood clot.

Overall, 24.5 percent of the patients died or were discharged to hospice as of June 1. Death or discharge-to-hospice rates were higher among those with blood clots (43.2 percent) compared to those without them(21 percent).

