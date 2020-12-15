CVS begins $3M initiative to increase access to flu shots in underserved areas

CVS has launched a $3 million initiative to increase access to flu shots in underserved communities around the country.

Through its Project Health Initiative, CVS is giving $2 million to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to help them distribute the shots in several states, including California, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.

CVS is also working with Bank of America and General Motors to increase access to flu shots. Both companies are funding vouchers for free flu shots at CVS pharmacies in certain cities.

"Underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, so supporting flu prevention in these communities is even more important," said Eileen Howard Boone, CVS senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. "Through our work with Free Clinics, and in teaming up with Bank of America and General Motors, we aim to expand our reach to individuals who may not otherwise have access to flu vaccines."

Read the full news release here.

