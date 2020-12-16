GoodRx launches telehealth, free mail order pharmacy under subscription service

GoodRx, an online platform that offers coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, will now offer telehealth and free mail-order pharmacy services under its GoodRx Gold subscription service, the company said Dec. 16.

Patients can visit a licensed healthcare provider to receive treatment at home with visits starting at $10. They can be seen for more than 150 conditions, including cold and flu, urinary tract infections, cold sores, acne, birth control and COVID-19 screenings.

If patients are prescribed medication during their visits, they can receive a discount of up to 90 percent at pharmacies, or have it sent directly to them with the company's mail delivery service.

While only about 10 percent of people had used telehealth last year, more than 75 percent report being interested in using telehealth because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GoodRx, citing a McKinsey consumer survey.

"Our mission at GoodRx has always been to get Americans the healthcare they need at a price they can afford," said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. "Over the past year, we have launched several new services — HeyDoctor by GoodRx and telehealth & labs marketplaces — which make accessing care easier and more affordable for consumers."

GoodRx offers 1,000 commonly prescribed medications for mail delivery, with nearly 300 priced under $10.

Read the full news release here.

