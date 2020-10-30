6 recent pharma industry exec moves

Below are six executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced in October.

Rick Bright, PhD, a vaccine expert with decades of experience working in the federal government, resigned from HHS Oct. 6 citing a hostile workplace.



Canadian drugmaker Algernon Pharmaceuticals appointed Mark Swaim, MD, PhD, to its medical and scientific advisory board Oct. 9.



Luciano Rossetti, MD, announced his retirement Oct. 15 from his role as global head of research and development for Merck's healthcare business sector.



Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health named Adam Porath, PharmD, its vice president of pharmacy Oct. 16.



Bayer appointed Christian Rommel, PhD, as its new head of pharmaceuticals research and development Oct. 27.



Thomas Aasen joined the board of directors for North Carolina drugmaker Evecxia Therapeutics Oct. 28.

