6 recent pharma industry exec moves
Below are six executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced in October.
- Rick Bright, PhD, a vaccine expert with decades of experience working in the federal government, resigned from HHS Oct. 6 citing a hostile workplace.
- Canadian drugmaker Algernon Pharmaceuticals appointed Mark Swaim, MD, PhD, to its medical and scientific advisory board Oct. 9.
- Luciano Rossetti, MD, announced his retirement Oct. 15 from his role as global head of research and development for Merck's healthcare business sector.
- Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health named Adam Porath, PharmD, its vice president of pharmacy Oct. 16.
- Bayer appointed Christian Rommel, PhD, as its new head of pharmaceuticals research and development Oct. 27.
- Thomas Aasen joined the board of directors for North Carolina drugmaker Evecxia Therapeutics Oct. 28.
