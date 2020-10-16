Renown Health names new VP of pharmacy

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health named Adam Porath, PharmD, its vice president of pharmacy Oct. 16.

Dr. Porath joined Renown Health's pharmacy team in 2006 and has served as its interim director of pharmacy since June. During his time at Renown Health, he has led strategy for pharmacy operations, oversaw pharmacy quality assurance, taught pharmacy students and residents, advocated for business growth and created new clinical pharmacy services.

In his new role, Dr. Porath will serve as the head of the health system's clinical pharmacy and pharmacy operations.

"We are pleased to promote an experienced and talented leader like Dr. Adam Porath," Dawn Ahner, Renown Health's chief operating officer of acute services, said in a news release sent to Becker's Oct. 16. "Adam will continue to foster a culture of caring and excellence, while ensuring the highest level of pharmacy practice and experience for both care providers and patients."

Dr. Porath, who received his doctor of pharmacy degree from Pocatello-based Idaho State University in 2006, is a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist and ambulatory care pharmacist who also has qualifications in cardiology. He serves as adjunct clinical faculty at several pharmacy colleges and has been published in various peer-reviewed journals.

