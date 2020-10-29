Moderna on track to report initial vaccine data next month

Moderna CMO Tal Zaks, MD, PhD, said Oct. 29 the drugmaker is on track to report initial results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in November, The Hill reported.

On an earnings call, Dr. Zaks said Moderna's trial is operating as planned and an independent data monitoring committee expects to conduct an interim review in November. The first review will take place after the trial reports 53 participants have tested positive for COVID-19 and a second is to take place after 106 participants test positive, The Hill reported.

The drugmaker needs to show the vaccine is at least 74 percent effective in the first review, and 57 percent effective in the second review. The FDA requires at least 50 percent efficacy in the final analysis, but Moderna has said it wants at least 75 percent efficacy overall, The Hill reported.

Moderna has received $1.1 billion in deposits from several governments to supply them with the vaccine, according to The Hill. CEO Stéphane Bancel has said the company expects to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year and between 500 million and 1 billion doses next year.

