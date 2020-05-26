Walgreens president leaves to become CEO of Tennessee health and fitness company

Walgreens President Richard Ashworth, PharmD, is leaving the company to become CEO of Tivity Health, a health and fitness company based in Nashville, Tenn.

Dr. Ashworth, who became Walgreens' president three months ago, will become Tivity Health's CEO effective June 1.

Dr. Ashworth was with Walgreens for 28 years, serving as president of operations since 2017 and in a variety of leadership roles before that.

Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, will lead the company, according to the Daily Herald. Mr. Gourlay was Walgreens' president before Dr. Ashworth was appointed earlier this year.

