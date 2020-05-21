Generic drugmaker Akorn files for bankruptcy

Akorn, a generic drugmaker based in Lake Forest, Ill., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said May 20.

It listed $10 billion in debt and $10 billion in assets in its bankruptcy petition, according to Bloomberg Law.

Eric Rosenthal, senior director with Fitch, said that Akorn defaulted on 10 loan payments in May and 28 since the beginning of April. This has resulted in $22.7 billion in added debt.

Last year, the FDA issued warning letters to Akorn about manufacturing violations at two of its plants.

Fresenius SE, a German drugmaker, had offered in 2018 to purchase the company for $4.3 billion, but backed out of the deal after finding issues with its production, quality control and drug testing, Bloomberg Law reported.

Akorn said it plans to continue operating as normal during the bankruptcy process.

