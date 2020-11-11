CVS names new president for Aetna

CVS Health named Daniel Finke as the new president of its Aetna healthcare benefits segment Nov. 11.

The announcement comes after the company promoted Aetna's previous leader, Karen Lynch, to CEO of CVS.

In addition to heading up Aetna, Mr. Finke will also become the executive vice president of CVS. Both roles are effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Mr. Finke has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare. He joined Aetna in 2014 and most recently was leading the health insurer's commercial business and markets organizations.

