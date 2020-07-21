Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints new chief technology officer

Walgreens Boots Alliance has brought Mike Maresca onto its leadership team as chief technology officer, a position he began in late June.

Mr. Maresca now serves as the head of Walgreens Boots Alliance's efforts in cloud strategy, application programming interfaces, enterprise structure, data analytics, SAP solutions and software development. He will also be a key figure working on its customer experience and insights platform, formed in partnership with Microsoft and Adobe.

Before joining Walgreens Boots Alliance, Mr. Maresca was global managing director of Accenture, where he led business development and IT operations for the company's international ventures.

"Digital transformation is one of WBA's key strategic priorities, and we are building out our team to support the change taking place throughout our business," Francesco Tinto, global chief information officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, said in a news release. "Mike has been at the forefront of helping both Accenture and its clients to develop industry-leading technological capabilities, expertise which he is now bringing to WBA to help us achieve our transformation."

