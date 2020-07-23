Biogen CFO steps down

Jeffrey Capello is stepping down from his role as CFO at Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker Biogen.

The drugmaker, which focuses on developing neurological therapies, appointed Mike McDonnell as its new CFO, and he will take over Aug. 15. Mr. Capello will hold the position until then and will stay with Biogen for one month afterward to help ease the transition of leadership.

Mr. McDonnell currently serves as the executive vice president and CFO of IQVIA, a Durham, N.C.-based health technology company. In his new role at Biogen, he will manage the drugmaker's global finance affairs, information technology, shared services center and investor relations groups.

