Immunomedics CEO steps down after 6 weeks at helm

Harout Semerjian, CEO of biopharma company Immunomedics, resigned after serving only six weeks in the role, according to a May 27 news release from the Morris Plains, N.J.-based drugmaker.

The news release stated that Mr. Semerjian's resignation "is precipitated by the unfortunate significant logistical obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mr. Semerjian's ability to fully assume his duties as CEO." Immunomedics will be led in the interim by its executive chairperson, Behzad Aghazadeh, PhD.

The drugmaker said it will not begin searching for a new CEO until the pandemic stabilizes. The company maintains that its commercial organization is responding well to the pandemic and that its manufacturing is keeping up with the global supply chain.

More articles on pharmacy:

6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme

Georgia pharma company recalls thyroid drug for super potency

CVS to deliver prescriptions via self-driving cars

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.