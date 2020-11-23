CVS Pharmacy taps new president, Neela Montgomery

CVS Health has named Neela Montgomery president of its CVS Pharmacy business, effective Nov. 30.

Ms. Montgomery, the former Crate & Barrel CEO, will oversee 10,000 CVS pharmacies nationwide.

CVS said that during her time at Crate & Barrel, Ms. Montgomery helped the retailer boost online sales to more than 50 percent of the company's revenue. She left Crate & Barrel early this year and is currently a board partner at venture capital firm Greycroft

She replaces Kevin Hourican, who left CVS earlier this year.

"She brings deep consumer insights that will allow us to better anticipate consumers' changing needs and deliver even more value to our customers in local, personalized ways. Neela is well-positioned to lead CVS Pharmacy today and into the future," said Karen Lynch, who will become President and CEO of CVS Health in February 2021.

Ms. Montgomery joins CVS as it works to transform its pharmacy locations into HealthHubs, redesigned health-focused concept stores that have space dedicated to helping customers manage such chronic conditions as diabetes, hypertension and asthma. It also comes as CVS is preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to consumers.

This is the third high-profile leadership change CVS has made in the last month.

On Nov. 6, CVS announced Karen Lynch, president of CVS' Aetna insurance unit, will succeed Larry Merlo as CVS president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Additionally, CVS Health named Daniel Finke as the new president of its Aetna healthcare benefits segment Nov. 11.

