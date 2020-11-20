5 recent drug, device recalls
Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported to the FDA since the end of October:
- Fresenius Kabi recalls sedative due to lidocaine contamination
Fresenius Kabi has recalled one lot of its sedative drug, dexmedetomidine, after finding it contains trace amounts of lidocaine, an anesthetic.
- Stryker recalls device for treating blood clots after 1 death, 11 injuries
Stryker has recalled a device intended to treat blood clots during a stroke after finding a risk it may break during use. The devicemaker said it has received reports of one death and 11 injuries related to this issue.
- Medtronic recalls heart catheter after 1 death, 2 injuries
Medtronic has recalled its Rashkind balloon catheter after reports of a patient death and two patient injuries.
- Missouri drugmaker latest to recall metformin over carcinogen
A Kansas City, Mo.-based drugmaker, Nostrum Laboratories, has become the latest company to recall its diabetes drug, metformin, after finding it contains unacceptably high levels of a carcinogen.
- Sunstar recalls gingivitis drug due to potential bacterial contamination
Medical supply company Sunstar Americas has recalled its gingivitis oral rinse, proex chlorhexidine gluconate, after finding it may be contaminated with bacteria.
