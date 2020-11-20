Fresenius Kabi recalls sedative due to lidocaine contamination

Fresenius Kabi is recalling one lot of its sedative drug, dexmedetomidine, after finding it contains trace amounts of lidocaine, an anesthetic.

The FDA said that giving the recalled drug to patients with a lidocaine allergy could cause a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. No adverse events have been reported, the drugmaker said Nov. 19.

Fresenius Kabi is asking its customers to check their stock immediately and quarantine any of the affected product.

Read the full news release here.

