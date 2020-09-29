10 recent exec moves affecting the pharma industry

Below are 10 executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced in September.

More articles on pharmacy:

Pharmacy groups blast US importation of drugs from Canada

FDA issues warning over TikTok 'Benadryl challenge'

Military personnel make up lion's share of Operation Warp Speed leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.