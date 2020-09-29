10 recent exec moves affecting the pharma industry
Below are 10 executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced in September.
- Former Amazon executive Omer Gajial was named senior vice president of pharmacy and health at Albertsons, which operates 1,726 pharmacies in the U.S.
- Ipsen appointed Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as its new executive vice president and chief business officer.
- Repertoire Immune Medicines named Anthony Coyle, PhD, president of research and development.
- Artificial intelligence-powered drugmaker Exscientia welcomed David Nicholson, PhD, as chair of its board of directors.
- Rockville, Md.-based biotech company Emmes named Christine Dingivan, MD, as its new president and CEO.
- Vedanta Biosciences named Merck and AbbVie veteran Jeffrey Silber, MD, its new CMO.
- Minneapolis-based drugmaker Humanetics welcomed former U.S. Surgeon General Matthew Nathan, MD, to its board of directors.
- Former Agios CFO Andrew Hirsch became the CEO of Watertown, Mass.-based C4 Therapeutics.
- Philadelphia-based drugmaker Tmunity named Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline veteran Vijay Reddy, MD, its new chief research and development officer.
- Tmunity also named Simona King as its new CFO.
