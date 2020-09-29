10 recent exec moves affecting the pharma industry

Below are 10 executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced in September.

  1. Former Amazon executive Omer Gajial was named senior vice president of pharmacy and health at Albertsons, which operates 1,726 pharmacies in the U.S.

  2. Ipsen appointed Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as its new executive vice president and chief business officer.

  3. Repertoire Immune Medicines named Anthony Coyle, PhD, president of research and development.

  4. Artificial intelligence-powered drugmaker Exscientia welcomed David Nicholson, PhD, as chair of its board of directors.

  5. Rockville, Md.-based biotech company Emmes named Christine Dingivan, MD, as its new president and CEO.

  6. Vedanta Biosciences named Merck and AbbVie veteran Jeffrey Silber, MD, its new CMO.

  7. Minneapolis-based drugmaker Humanetics welcomed former U.S. Surgeon General Matthew Nathan, MD, to its board of directors.

  8. Former Agios CFO Andrew Hirsch became the CEO of Watertown, Mass.-based C4 Therapeutics.

  9. Philadelphia-based drugmaker Tmunity named Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline veteran Vijay Reddy, MD, its new chief research and development officer.

  10. Tmunity also named Simona King as its new CFO.

