J&J says its COVID-19 vaccine spurred immune response in early study

Johnson & Johnson's experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced an immune response in most people in early trials, according to a study it posted online, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The drugmaker posted results from the trial Sept. 25, which showed that the single-dose vaccine displayed an acceptable safety profile.

A single dose induced neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 within four weeks of vaccination, the Journal reported. The amount of antibodies was similar to levels seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 and were comparable between younger and older adults.

The trial didn't show whether the immune response prevented COVID-19. That will be tested in a phase 3 trial, which J&J launched last week. That trial could yield results by the end of the year or early 2021, and J&J has said it would seek emergency use authorization if the results are positive, the Journal reported.

No one discontinued participation in the early trial due to adverse events.

If a single-dose vaccine is approved, it could reduce strains on the supply chain. Most other vaccines in trials require two doses.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA, HHS allow states to import drugs from Canada

Vaccine advisory panel to delay vote on who would get COVID-19 vaccine priority

Cuomo to form review council for COVID-19 vaccines, says he's wary of approval process politicization

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.