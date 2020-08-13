Rite Aid names 2 new execs

Rite Aid has appointed two new executives, Roxanne Schwans and Chris Bohrer, it said Aug. 11.

Ms. Schwans is now the senior vice president of market access and pharmacy purchasing. She is responsible for pharmacy procurement and overseeing the growth of Rite Aid's managed care partnerships. She has previously worked for Johnson & Johnson, Horizon Pharma, Walgreens and Amgen.

Mr. Bohrer is now the senior vice president of payer and strategic initiatives. He will lead the strategic design and evolution of products and services for health plans customers and grow Rite Aid's health plan solutions business. He has previously worked at McKinsey & Co., Hays Companies and Humana.

"Our pharmacists are among the most trusted and accessible clinicians in our communities, and we are doubling down on a model in which they reinforce the connectivity between our customers and their care teams, instead of replacing their care teams with our own," said Jim Peters, Rite Aid's chief operating officer. "Roxanne and Chris will ensure our managed care strategies and novel health plan partnerships deliver on this unique value proposition, and I'm pleased to have such capable and forward-thinking healthcare leaders helping to drive our RxEvolution strategy forward."

