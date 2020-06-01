Sanofi shakes up leadership, brings in 4 new execs

Sanofi brought in four new executives in what it says will be the last major change made to simplify its executive leadership team.

In February, Paul Hudson, who became CEO of the Paris-based drugmaker last September, shrunk the executive team from 14 to 10.

The changes in leadership, announced May 29, include:

David Loew, executive vice president of Sanofi Pasteur, the drugmaker's vaccines unit, is leaving to become the CEO of Ipsen, a French biotech.



Thomas Triomphe, who has held various leadership roles at Sanofi for 16 years, is taking Mr. Loew's place June 15.





Alan Main, executive vice president of the consumer healthcare unit, is leaving.





Julie Van Ongevalle will take Mr. Main's place Sept. 1. She most recently served as the brand president of Origins, a cosmetics company.





Natalie Bickford will become chief people officer Aug. 1, a new position at Sanofi. She most recently worked at Merlin Entertainments, the world's second-largest location-based entertainment business.

Arnaud Roberts will become chief digital officer June 15, also a new position at Sanofi. He most recently served as chief digital officer at Viking Cruises.

"My objective has been to find the right blend of talented people that can make the whole team stronger than its individual parts. Sanofi needs people who can bring us new insights from the outside of the industry, as well as people with world-class pharma expertise," Mr. Hudson said.

