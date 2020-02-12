New Sanofi CEO ousts 4 execs

Sanofi's new CEO, Paul Hudson, is dismissing four of the drugmaker's top executives, Endpoints News reported Feb. 12.

The executive board will shrink from 14 seats to 10 as Mr. Hudson, who became CEO in September, restructures responsibilities.

The dismissed executives have been in their roles for two or three years, according to Endpoints News.

They are:

Ameet Nathwani, MD, chief digital officer, chief medical officer and executive vice president of medical.





Dominique Carouge, executive vice president of business transformation.





Kathleen Tregoning, executive vice president of external affairs.





Dieter Weinand, executive vice president of primary care.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS shakes up leadership team

Why price of dehydrated alcohol is going from $1,300 to $10K

Virginia university loses pharmacy accreditation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.