Walgreens poaches athenahealth CMO

Walgreens has hired Kevin Ban, MD, to serve as its new CMO, the company said Jan. 6.

Dr. Ban most recently served as CMO for athenahealth and has over 20 years of clinical experience.

"I’m excited and looking forward to working with the dynamic team at Walgreens to ensure together we are bringing our patients continuous enhancements to our healthcare and pharmacy offerings," Dr. Ban said in a Walgreens news release.

Dr. Ban replaces Patrick Carroll, MD, who served as Walgreens' CMO since 2014 and left the company in July to become the first CMO for wellness company Hims & Hers.

