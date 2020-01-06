Walgreens secures enterprisewide specialty accreditation

Walgreens received accreditation in specialty pharmacy for its more than 300 specialty pharmacies in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, the company announced Jan. 6.

URAC, a Washington, D.C.-based healthcare accreditation organization, grants accreditation to healthcare organizations after reviewing patient management standards, policies and procedures, and randomly selected site audits to signify the organization meets high standards of quality.

It previously accredited select Walgreens locations in 2018.

"Securing this accreditation from URAC reinforces Walgreens industry-leading specialty pharmacy care among patients, payers, prescribers and health plans," said Rina Shah, PharmD, Walgreens group vice president of specialty and retail pharmacy.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novo Nordisk selling authorized generics of insulin at 50% discount

New Year's Day drug price hikes hit more than 250 meds

Aurobindo Pharma recalls antidepressant with mislabeled dosage

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.