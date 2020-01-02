Novo Nordisk selling authorized generics of insulin at 50% discount

Novo Nordisk has formally launched a program to cut the cost of insulin for diabetic patients and is offering half off its own generic insulin brand, the drugmaker said Jan. 1.

Under the My$99Insulin Program, Novo Nordisk will allow patients to buy up to three vials of its insulin or two packs of its insulin pens for $99. Eligible patients with and without insurance can enroll online at NovoCare.com.

Novo Nordisk is offering a 50 percent discount of its own NovoLog and NovoLog Mix generic insulins.

"We know some people still struggle to afford their insulin, and we want to help. We've talked to people, including those who have been critical of us, and it's clear there is no one solution that will work for everyone, and people need options," said Doug Langa, executive vice president of North American operations and president of Novo Nordisk. "That's why today, we have made available additional options recognizing the different situations that make insulin unaffordable or inaccessible."

