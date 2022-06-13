30 best over-the-counter health products, chosen by pharmacists

U.S. News & World Report, in partnership with the Pharmacy Times, issued its annual list of pharmacists' top recommended over-the-counter treatments and devices.

With input from thousands of pharmacists, here are the No. 1 recommendations in 30 categories:

1. Acne treatment: Differin Gel won with 22 percent of votes

2. Allergy eye drops: Zaditor won with 39 percent of votes

3. Antibacterial soaps: Hibiclens won with 46 percent of votes

4. Antihistamines for allergies: Claritin won with 42 percent of votes

5. Arthritis and joint pain treatment: Voltaren Gel won with 43 percent of votes

6. Blood pressure monitors: Omron won with 76 percent of votes

7. Children's allergy medicine: Children's Claritin won with 34 percent of votes

8. Children's cough and cold combinations: Children's Tylenol Cold + Cough + Runny Nose won with 24 percent of votes

9. Children's cough medicine: Children's Delsym won with 24 percent of votes

10. Children's multivitamins: Flintstones Complete Children's Multivitamins won with 46 percent of votes

11. Children's sore throat products: Halls Kids Cough & Sore Throat Pops won with 37 percent of votes

12. Cough, cold and flu combinations for daytime: DayQuil won with 21 percent of votes

13. Cough, cold and flu combinations for nighttime: NyQuil won with 37 percent of votes

14. Cough suppressants: Delsym won with 47 percent of votes

15. Cough lozenges, sore throat remedies: Halls won with 27 percent of votes

16. Dandruff shampoo: Nizoral won with 30 percent of votes

17. Digital thermometers: Omron won with 34 percent of votes

18. Essential vitamins: Nature Made won with 53 percent of votes

19. Expectorants: Mucinex won with 76 percent of votes

20. Fiber laxatives: Metamucil won with 49 percent of votes

21. Infant gas products: Infants' Mylicon Gas Relief won with 69 percent of votes

22. Menopause and women's health supplements: Estroven won with 48 percent of votes

23. Migraine relief medications: Excedrin Migraine won with 63 percent of votes

24. Oral arthritis pain relievers: Tylenol 8HR Arthritis Pain won with 32 percent of votes

25. Oral antihistamines for allergies: Claritin won with 42 percent of votes

26. Antihistamines for allergies: Sudafed (pseudoephedrine) won with 43 percent of votes

27. Pregnancy testing: First Response won with 45 percent of votes

28. Prenatal vitamins: One A Day Prenatal won with 36 percent of votes

29. Sunscreen: Neutrogena won with 33 percent of votes

30. Topical vapor therapy: Vicks (VapoRub,VapoCream or VapoPatch) won with 81 percent of votes

