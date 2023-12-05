3 patients die in cancer drug trial

Three patients reportedly died in a Merus clinical trial of a new lung cancer treatment.

Merus is studying MCLA-129 in 60 patients across three expansion cohorts in an open-label phase 1/2 study. The antibody therapy targets EGFR and c-MET, which are believed to be dysregulated in many tumors, such as non-small cell lung cancer.

Out of the 60 patients in the lung cancer group, 16 were treated in the first-line setting and saw their tumors shrink, and 44 were treated in the second-line setting, with 11 having confirmed partial results, according to the results presented Dec. 2 at the European Society for Medical Oncology's Asia Congress 2023.

However, three patients experienced treatment-related interstitial lung disease and died.

All patients experienced some sort of side effect deemed "treatment-related," including infusion reactions and nausea. Twenty-three patients experienced at least one grade 3 or higher adverse event, such as interstitial lung disease, low blood pressure and blood clots.

