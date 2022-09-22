2 more drugmakers are low on Adderall supply

Par Pharmaceuticals and Lannett have joined the list of drugmakers that have placed Adderall generic drugs on back order, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Rochester, Mich.-based Par Pharmaceuticals is out of two extended-release products and Trevose, Pa.-based Lannett is out of one extended-release bottle. The recent additions bring the total list of Adderall generics on back order to 24.

Other drugmakers experiencing shortages include Amneal, Teva, Purdue Pharma's subsidiary Rhodes Pharmaceuticals and Novartis' spinoff drug business Sandoz.

Because of the strain in supply, CVS and Walgreens are struggling to fill prescriptions for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug.