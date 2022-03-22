16 drugmakers restricting 340B discounts

Sixteen drugmakers have said they will limit or halt 340B discounts to safety net hospitals for drugs dispensed at community-based pharmacies since July 2020.

Sixteen drugmakers limiting discounts:

1. AbbVie

2. Amgen

3. AstraZeneca

4. Boehringer Ingelheim

5. Eli Lilly

6. Merck

7. Novartis

8. Novo Nordisk

9. Sanofi

10. UCB

11. United Therapeutics

12. Bristol Myers Squibb

13. Pfizer

14. GlaxoSmithKline

15. Gilead

16. Johnson & Johnson

"These limits reduce resources available to safety-net providers and increase the size of drug company profits. The biggest losers in this dispute are low-income and rural Americans who rely on the healthcare safety net for care when they are sick and preventive services to keep them healthy," said Maureen Testoni, CEO and president of 340B Health.