12 recent legal actions involving pharma companies, executives
Below are a dozen legal actions involving members of the drug supply chain, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last month:
- 21 states reject $18B opioid settlement offer from McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen
Twenty-one states rejected an offer from McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen to settle opioid litigation for $18 billion paid over 18 years.
- Chain drugstores under probe in Oklahoma after claims of inadequate pharmacy staffing
The Oklahoma Board of Pharmacy is investigating claims of inadequate staffing levels at chain drugstores after a New York Times report on overburdened pharmacists.
- Georgia city sues Mallinckrodt for 'unconscionable' drug price hikes
The city of Marietta, Ga., is suing Mallinckrodt, claiming the drugmaker illegally blocked competition and charged "exorbitant" and "unconscionable" prices for its drug, Acthar.
- Walgreens, CVS blame physicians for Florida's opioid crisis
Walgreens and CVS filed a complaint claiming 500 anonymous physicians are the "real culprits" behind Florida's opioid crisis, not the pharmacists who filled the opioid prescriptions.
- OptumRx overcharged Ohio for over 1M prescriptions, attorney general claims
OptumRx overcharged Ohio's Bureau of Workers' Compensation on more than 1.3 million prescription claims, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed in a Feb. 8 court filing.
- McKesson could lose wholesale license over 'excessive' opioid orders to children's hospital
California's pharmacy board is accusing McKesson of selling an "excessive" amount of controlled substances to a San Diego children's hospital and wants to revoke or suspend its wholesale license for one of its facilities.
- J&J hit with $750M damage award in NJ baby powder case
A New Jersey jury awarded $750 million in punitive damages Feb. 6 to four people who sued Johnson & Johnson, claiming they got cancer from the company's baby powder products.
- Gilead loses Truvada patent challenge
A federal panel refused Gilead Science's request to invalidate the CDC's patents on HIV drugs.
- Biogen wins patent challenge against Mylan
Mylan won't be able to launch its generic version of Biogen's top multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera, until 2028, after a U.S. appeals panel denied Mylan's patent challenge.
- Former Taro Pharmaceuticals exec indicted in generic price-fixing case
The former vice president of sales and marketing at Taro Pharmaceuticals was indicted Feb. 4 in a conspiracy to fix prices for generic drugs.
- Walgreens pays $7.5M to resolve claims an employee impersonated a pharmacist
Walgreens has agreed to pay $7.5 million to California to settle a lawsuit claiming a Walgreens employee impersonated a pharmacist and illegally filled more than half a million prescriptions.
- J&J owes $344M for false mesh marketing, judge rules
A California judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $344 million in damages for deceptive marketing practices involving its pelvic mesh implants.
