OptumRx overcharged Ohio for over 1M prescriptions, attorney general claims

OptumRx overcharged Ohio's Bureau of Workers' Compensation on more than 1.3 million prescription claims, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed in a Feb. 8 court filing, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The court filing claims that OptumRx overcharged the state on 57 percent of the 2.3 million claims filed by the workers' compensation bureau between January 2014 and September 2018. The filing included an analysis of OptumRx claims data showing the pharmacy benefit manager charged the bureau higher than the federal upper limit price.

"By failing to follow the pricing rules it agreed to and promised to obey, OptumRx violated its duties to the State of Ohio and BWC and wrongfully pocketed millions of dollars in unearned profits," the court filing says, according to the Dispatch.

An OptumRx spokesperson told the Dispatch: "We are honored to have delivered access to more affordable prescription medications for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and Ohio taxpayers. We believe these allegations are without merit and will vigorously defend ourselves."

Last month, OptumRx accused the bureau of false dealing, saying it unilaterally changed its administrative code rules during negotiations.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Ascension VP on shifting priorities for hospital pharmacies, next generation of pharmacists

McKesson could lose wholesale license over 'excessive' opioid orders to children's hospital

CMS ready to survey 340B hospitals about how they use program savings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.