12 drugs now in shortage

A quarter of the nation's current drug shortages are more than five years old, and a slight majority are at least two years old.

Drug shortages are a constant thorn in pharmacy supply chain operations, and in early 2023, the U.S. hit a record of the highest number of ongoing shortages with 301 active shortages at the end of March.

Here are the 12 new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Atropine sulfate ointments: Bausch & Lomb discontinued supply of this medication used in anesthesia, neurology and pediatric settings to dilate pupils before eye exams.

2. Belimumab injections: Two solutions of GSK's immunosuppressive drug — 120 milligram and 400 milligram vials — are on back order as two others — 200 milligram auto-injectors and syringes — are available. There are no available resupply dates.

3. Cyclosporine oral solutions: Novartis and Teva Pharmaceuticals are each short on one solution of cyclosporine, which is used for preventing transplant organ rejections and treating rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. AbbVie has its branded version, Gengraf, available. Novartis said it does not have a release date, and Teva predicts more supply in mid-February.

4. Dipropionate creams: Sandoz shelved this dermatology medication.

5. Dronabinol capsules: The medication is indicated for dampening nausea after patients take cancer therapies, and it's also used to increase appetite in AIDS patients. Six solutions are in shortage and two are available. Ascend Laboratories has its product in limited supply, and once that is exhausted, the company said it will place the drug on long-term back order without a release date. Rhodes Pharmaceuticals expects resupply in mid-December, and Major Pharmaceuticals estimates resupply in January.

6. Felbamate oral suspensions: Mylan Specialty discontinued this epilepsy drug.

7. Midostaurin capsules: Novartis put its supply of the cancer therapy on back order without a release date.

8. Minoxidil oral tablets: Three drugmakers are each short on one 2.5 milligram solution. Par Pharmaceuticals said it cannot predict a release date of the hypertension drug, Teva expects a resupply in December and Sun Pharma anticipates January.

9. Moxifloxacin tablets: There are no solutions available of the antibiotic as three drugmakers report limited supply. Major and Rising Pharmaceuticals said they cannot predict release dates, and Teva expects supply to rebound in late December.

10. Omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate suspensions: Par Pharmaceutical discontinued two solutions of the drug used to treat patients with an excess of stomach acid.

11. Progesterone capsules: Amneal has 100 milligram and 200 milligram solutions on back order and cannot estimate a resupply date for the drug that regulates ovulation and menstruation.

12. Testosterone gels, metered: Endo Pharmaceuticals has four discontinued solutions of the hormone replacement product.