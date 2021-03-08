10 most expensive drugs in the US

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Zolgensma, a drug that treats spinal muscular atrophy, is the most expensive drug in the U.S. with an estimated annual cost of $2,125,000, according to research released March 8 by GoodRx.

Below are the 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., along with their annual cost, based on length of therapy.

  1. Zolgensma (AveXis): $2,125,000

  2. Zokinvy (Eiger BioPharmaceuticals): $1,032,480

  3. Danyelza (Y-mAbs Therapeutics): $977,664

  4. Myalept (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $889,904

  5. Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics): $850,000

  6. Folotyn (Acrotech Biopharma): $793,870

  7. Brineura (BioMarin Pharmaceuticals): $730,340

  8. Blincyto (Amgen): $712,672

  9. Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics): $695,970

  10. Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals): $678,392

More articles on pharmacy:
Amgen acquires cancer drugmaker for $1.9B
Moderna vaccine causing delayed rash in some recipients, small study says
AmerisourceBergen awards CEO $14.3M pay package despite $6.6B opioid settlement

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars