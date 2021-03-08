10 most expensive drugs in the US
Zolgensma, a drug that treats spinal muscular atrophy, is the most expensive drug in the U.S. with an estimated annual cost of $2,125,000, according to research released March 8 by GoodRx.
Below are the 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., along with their annual cost, based on length of therapy.
- Zolgensma (AveXis): $2,125,000
- Zokinvy (Eiger BioPharmaceuticals): $1,032,480
- Danyelza (Y-mAbs Therapeutics): $977,664
- Myalept (Aegerion Pharmaceuticals): $889,904
- Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics): $850,000
- Folotyn (Acrotech Biopharma): $793,870
- Brineura (BioMarin Pharmaceuticals): $730,340
- Blincyto (Amgen): $712,672
- Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics): $695,970
- Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals): $678,392
