10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part B
Medicare Part B covers drugs that are administered by healthcare providers, such as infused or injected cancer drugs.
The 10 drugs that cost Medicare Part B the most in 2018, according to a Moody's Investors Service report:
- Eylea (Regeneron) — $2.57 billion
- Keytruda (Merck) — $1.81 billion
- Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $1.72 billion
- Rituxan (Roche) — $1.70 billion
- Prolia (Amgen) — $1.42 billion
- Neulasta (Amgen) — $1.37 billion
- Lucentis (Roche) — $1.22 billion
- Remicade (Johnson & Johnson) — $1.15 billion
- Avastin (Roche) — $1.01 billion
- Herceptin (Roche) — $822 million
More articles on pharmacy:
CVS offering emergency prescriptions in Puerto Rico
IPO of joint venture with Pfizer not discussed, GlaxoSmithKline says
Civica Rx inks deal to create its own drugs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.