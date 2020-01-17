10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part B

Medicare Part B covers drugs that are administered by healthcare providers, such as infused or injected cancer drugs.

The 10 drugs that cost Medicare Part B the most in 2018, according to a Moody's Investors Service report:

Eylea (Regeneron) — $2.57 billion Keytruda (Merck) — $1.81 billion Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $1.72 billion Rituxan (Roche) — $1.70 billion Prolia (Amgen) — $1.42 billion Neulasta (Amgen) — $1.37 billion Lucentis (Roche) — $1.22 billion Remicade (Johnson & Johnson) — $1.15 billion Avastin (Roche) — $1.01 billion Herceptin (Roche) — $822 million

