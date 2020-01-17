10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part B

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Medicare Part B covers drugs that are administered by healthcare providers, such as infused or injected cancer drugs. 

The 10 drugs that cost Medicare Part B the most in 2018, according to a Moody's Investors Service report: 

  1. Eylea (Regeneron) — $2.57 billion 
  2. Keytruda (Merck) — $1.81 billion 
  3. Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb) — $1.72 billion
  4. Rituxan (Roche) — $1.70 billion 
  5. Prolia (Amgen) — $1.42 billion 
  6. Neulasta (Amgen) — $1.37 billion 
  7. Lucentis (Roche) — $1.22 billion 
  8. Remicade (Johnson & Johnson) — $1.15 billion 
  9. Avastin (Roche) — $1.01 billion 
  10. Herceptin (Roche) — $822 million 

More articles on pharmacy:
CVS offering emergency prescriptions in Puerto Rico
IPO of joint venture with Pfizer not discussed, GlaxoSmithKline says
Civica Rx inks deal to create its own drugs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months