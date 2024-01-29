Vehicle crashes into ED at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

A vehicle crashed through the doors of the emergency department in the early hours of Jan. 29 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed to Becker's.

"Early this morning, a vehicle drove into the emergency department entrance doors at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station," the spokesperson said. "No one was injured, and hospital operations are continuing as normal."

Details about what led to the crash have not yet been released.