TikTok 'Flamethrower Challenge' sends boy to hospital

A 16-year-old boy in North Carolina has burns covering most of his body and is expected to stay in a hospital's burn unit for six months after partaking in the "Flamethrower Challenge" on TikTok, according to Fox News and NBC affiliate WRAL News.

The challenge involves lighting spray paint on fire, and as of May 2, #flamethrowerchallenge has nearly 200,000 views on TikTok. The boy's mother, Holli Dark, told WRAL News her son is "unrecognizable."

In late April, Mason Dark participated in the trend before "a big boom" emitted and he jumped in a river. He has undergone surgery for skin grafts.

Mr. Dark is currently being treated at UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., for third-degree burns spanning between 70 percent and 80 percent of his body.

