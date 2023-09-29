Transport accidents are the leading cause of death for most children while opioids and major cardiovascular disease are the most common leading cause of death for adults, according to a report from USA Facts, a nonprofit organization that conducts data analysis.
The "America in Facts 2023" report, published in September, used CDC data to calculate the leading causes of death by age for the time periods 2001 to 2002 and 2020 to 2021.
Here are the leading causes of death age group and number of states and the District of Columbia, in 2020-2021:
Ages 1 to 17
Transport accidents: 32 states
Suicide: 6 states
Homicide: 5 states and the District of Columbia
Cancer: 4 states
Other: 3 states
Note: Transport accidents and suicide tied for the leading causes of death in Idaho, and transport accidents and cancer tied for the leading causes of death in Connecticut.
Ages 18 to 44
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids: 28 states and the District of Columbia
Suicide: 14 states
Homicide: 3 states
Major cardiovascular disease: 4 states
Other: 2 states
Ages 45 to 64
Major cardiovascular disease: 29 states and the District of Columbia
Cancer: 21 states
Other: 1 state
Ages 65 and older
Major cardiovascular disease: 50 states and the District of Columbia