Transport accidents are the leading cause of death for most children while opioids and major cardiovascular disease are the most common leading cause of death for adults, according to a report from USA Facts, a nonprofit organization that conducts data analysis.

The "America in Facts 2023" report, published in September, used CDC data to calculate the leading causes of death by age for the time periods 2001 to 2002 and 2020 to 2021.

Here are the leading causes of death age group and number of states and the District of Columbia, in 2020-2021:

Ages 1 to 17

Transport accidents: 32 states

Suicide: 6 states

Homicide: 5 states and the District of Columbia

Cancer: 4 states

Other: 3 states

Note: Transport accidents and suicide tied for the leading causes of death in Idaho, and transport accidents and cancer tied for the leading causes of death in Connecticut.

Ages 18 to 44

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids: 28 states and the District of Columbia

Suicide: 14 states

Homicide: 3 states

Major cardiovascular disease: 4 states

Other: 2 states

Ages 45 to 64

Major cardiovascular disease: 29 states and the District of Columbia

Cancer: 21 states

Other: 1 state

Ages 65 and older

Major cardiovascular disease: 50 states and the District of Columbia