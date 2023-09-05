Mississippi hospital patient shot, suspect dies by suicide: Police

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at Jackson, Miss.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital that left one person dead and another critically injured, ABC affiliate WAPT reported Sep. 5.

Officials said a suspect was believed to be visiting a patient when they allegedly shot the patient, then went into another room and shot and killed themself. A hospital spokesperson said the people involved were spouses in their early 90s.

The time of the incident has not been released, but police presence was seen outside the hospital around 2 a.m. Sept. 5.

The patient was transferred to Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment and is in critical but stable condition, CBS affiliate WJTV reported.

A hospital spokesperson told Becker's: "We are shocked by the domestic-related shooting involving a patient and their spouse in their early 90s that occurred in our hospital overnight. None of our staff or other patients were involved or harmed, and we have enacted our security protocols as a precaution."

The hospital has increased security presence but remains open. It also is prioritizing the mental and emotional health of its staff and providing resources to that end, the statement said.