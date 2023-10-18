Pig organ transplants inching closer to human trials: 4 notes

Several reports about successful pig organ transplant procedures have emerged in 2023, continuing to lay the foundation for eventual human clinical trials and possibly a future in which xenotransplants become the norm for patients in need of a vital organ.

The work leading up to these advancements is the culmination of more than 20 years of experiments, trials, failures and developments, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

In 2022, according to the association, four notable strides were made toward improving outcomes in trials of pig organ transplants. Institutions including Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical Center, NYU Langone Health in New York City, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham moved the needle in xenotransplant research.

Now, some of the same institutions that led progress in this realm in 2022 are also driving the latest developments in 2023: