People with HIV 28% more likely to catch breakthrough COVID-19 infections: study

The risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections was 28 percent higher in people who are HIV-positive, according to a study published June 7 in JAMA Network Open.

The research, which ended Dec. 31, 2021, tracked 113,994 adults who were fully vaccinated before June 30, 2021. Breakthrough infections were low overall — 3.8 percent — but more than a quarter of people with HIV contracted COVID-19 compared to study participants who don't have HIV.

Breakthrough risk was not statistically significant between people with untreated HIV and people with treated HIV.