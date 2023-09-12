Patient who rappelled down side of hospital arrested

A man who escaped a New York City hospital by rappelling out of the fifth-story window with bed sheets has been arrested again, CBS News reported Sept. 12.

Yenchun Chen, 44, was taken to New York City-based Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital for cardiac issues Aug. 4. A few days later, he asked authorities for towels, but when officers checked on him, they found the window opened and Mr. Chen nowhere to be found. Police said Mr. Chen used towels to rappel from the fifth floor down the side of the building, landed on an air conditioning unit on the second floor then allegedly used a ladder to reach the street. He then hopped into a cab.

Mr. Chen was arrested in August for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the report, and has been on the run for the last month.

On Sept. 12, corrections officers and U.S. marshals located Mr. Chen in the Long Island City neighborhood. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital to receive medical care stemming from the condition he had prior to his escape, a source told CBS News.