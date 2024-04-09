Patient injured in Oklahoma hospital fire

A fire in an intensive care unit room at Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Medical Center resulted in one patient being injured and six being moved to another unit.

Firefighters responded to the fire early April 8 and were able to extinguish it with a small pump can, Fox affiliate KOKI reported. A bed caught fire in the intensive care unit. At least one patient suffered burns, the Tulsa Fire Department said. Six patients were moved from to the cardiovascular ICU due to smoke in the unit, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

"A section of the ICU remains closed while the area is ventilated and restored. Patient care was not adversely impacted during the incident and intensive care continues to be delivered," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's.