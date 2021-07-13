Patient gets kidney transplant meant for another patient at Cleveland hospital

Two caregivers from University Hospitals in Cleveland are on administrative leave after a patient received a kidney intended for another patient, local ABC affiliate WEWS reported July 12.

The transplant mix-up occurred on July 2, WEWS reported. A health system spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement sent to Becker's.

"We are dismayed that an error occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney intended for another," said George Stamatis, senior media relations strategist for University Hospitals. "The kidney is compatible, and the patient is recovering as expected. Another patient's transplant surgery has been delayed."

Health system officials have notified the United Network for Organ Sharing — the organization that oversees the national organ transplant system — of the incident, Mr. Stamatis said.

"We are also carefully reviewing this situation to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again. Two of our caregivers are on administrative leave pending the determinations of our investigation.

"We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest," the statement said.

University Hospitals has performed 2,761 kidney transplants since 1988, including 95 this year, and 194 last year, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network cited by WEWS.