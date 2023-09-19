Patient assaulted Rhode Island nurse over phone privileges: Police

Police said the patient who allegedly put a Rhode Island nurse in the hospital attacked him over phone privileges, ABC affiliate WPRI reported Sept. 18.

George Bower, 37, allegedly assaulted a male nurse who worked in the inpatient unit of Rhode Island Hospital, part of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, on Sept. 8.

According to a police report, Mr. Bower was upset when he was not allowed to use the hospital telephone. The nurse, Scott Amaral, tried to talk to him about phone privileges when the patient "grabbed Nurse Amaral by the shirt and pushed him into a wall." Surveillance video showed Mr. Bower knocking the nurse to the ground.

Mr. Bower was restrained by other staff members until police arrived. He is being charged with felony assault and battery and felony assault of a healthcare worker. His initial court hearing was postponed until Oct. 2.

Mr. Amaral was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.