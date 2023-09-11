Man charged in assault that left nurse in critical condition

The patient accused of violently assaulting a Rhode Island nurse is being charged with felony assault and battery and felony assault of a healthcare worker, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Sept. 11.

George Bower, 37, allegedly assaulted a male nurse who worked in the inpatient unit of Rhode Island Hospital, part of Providence-based Lifespan, on Sept. 8. The nurse is in critical but stable condition.

Mr. Bower has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation and is scheduled to face a judge Sept. 18, according to WPRI.

A GoFundMe account set up by a co-worker of the nurse has raised more than $87,000.